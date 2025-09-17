Peacemaker season 2 features one thing James Gunn was "never a hundred percent happy with": eagle poop

You don't need to be a massive DC head to know that Peacemaker is James Gunn's baby, but even he has niggles with the show. His biggest in season 2? The eagle poop in episode 4.

"I just remember I got really upset because the first time they brought it out, it looked like it was a bunch of melted ice cream or melted taffy or something," he explained to actors Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Tim Meadows on the show's official podcast. "But like, it just looked totally fake to me, you know? It looked like it was gushier, which is kind of grosser, but it didn't look real.

"I'm like, 'Haven't you ever seen bird shit? Like, bird shit looks like... this', and I went and I looked up pictures of eagle shit and I sent them what it looked like. And it's still kind of weird in the way it snaps off; I was never a hundred percent happy with it, but it was much better than it originally was."

Peacemaker The Official Podcast with James Gunn | Season 2 Episode 4 | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

In 'Need I Say Door', which aired on September 11, Chris (John Cena) makes a run for it with Eagly in tow, after Economos (Agee) informs him of A.R.G.U.S's imminent raid. They encounter some trouble in the woods, though, as Michael Rooker's Red St. Wild continues his attempt to shoot Eagly, hunting the pair of them by following the latter's droppings (and, well, tasting 'em).

Elsewhere, Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) meets up with Emilia Harcourt (Holland) to offer her a new position at A.R.G.U.S., on the condition that she helps him apprehend Peacemaker – a proposition she agrees to. Chris later tells a devastated Adebayo about his plans to move to the alternate dimension.

Peacemaker season 2 drops new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK. Never miss one with our Peacemaker season 2 release schedule or for more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One.