James Gunn says he checked Adebayo actor Danielle Brooks was comfortable with the Peacemaker season 2 twist: "We had a big conversation"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared that he checked in with Adebayo actor Danielle Brooks ahead of the big Peacemaker season 2 twist.

If you're up to date on the show, then you'll know that (spoiler alert!) in episode 6, it was revealed that the seemingly idyllic alternate universe Chris has escaped to is, in fact, Earth X – a version of reality where the Nazis won World War 2.

The twist is revealed in a horrifying moment where multiple people on the street, including Chris's brother Keith, begin chasing after Adebayo because she's Black. At the same time, Chris discovers an American flag with a swastika in the corner.

"Listen, we're dealing with a very sensitive subject. We're dealing with racism and at the same time, there's humor in this episode," Gunn told GQ. "And so, you're dealing with something very delicate and yet we're not being delicate about it – but I don't think we're not being delicate in a non-thoughtful way. I think we're being thoughtful about it. When I was first writing the episodes and I first finished the episode, I sent it to Danielle Brooks and we had a big conversation. I wanted to make sure she was okay with everything."

The biggest clue that something isn't right is the fact that the entire cast, including background actors, are white on Earth X. The twist was heavily theorized in the run-up to the episode, to the point that Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt, had the plot point guessed to her face in the middle of an interview (and kept an admirably straight face).

