Even HBO's boss is "surprised" by The Penguin star Colin Farrell's snub at the Emmys

HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has expressed his surprise at The Penguin star Colin Farrell going home empty-handed from this year's Emmys.

Despite Farrell being a frontrunner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, the award went instead to Adolescence's Stephen Graham.

“I was surprised that Colin [didn't win] – he’s a great guy, I was a little surprised," Bloys told Deadline after the ceremony. "But that’s awards shows, it’s unpredictable."

Farrell continued his portrayal of Oswald 'Oz' Cobb from The Batman, a low-level crime boss with aspirations to rise to the top in Gotham.

Across eight episodes of the acclaimed HBO miniseries, Farrell's Cobb transformed from a slight sad sack into a ruthless, hard-edged killer who, as we discovered through a series of flashbacks, has enough childhood trauma to give Bruce Wayne a run for his money.

Farrell is set to return as the Penguin in The Batman 2, though his overall role is unclear – other than his character not being the focal point of the DC sequel.

"I haven’t got much to do on it, just a little bit," he told Deadline in a separate interview. "I read the script and it’s extraordinary."

The Batman 2 hits cinemas on October 1, 2027, though fellow The Penguin standout Cristin Milioti, who played crime boss Sofia Falcone, won't be returning.

"Cristin's not in this one," director Matt Reeves told MTV. "But that's because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show."

For more, check out the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way, as well as our complete guide to DCU Chapter One.