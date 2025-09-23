Despite already appearing in Superman and Peacemaker season 2, long-time James Gunn collaborator Michael Rooker might play another DCU character in the future

James Gunn says he won't rule out letting Michael Rooker play another character in the DCU – despite already making two brief-ish appearances.

Warning: Mild spoilers for Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 below!

"Things weren't quite going well, and so I called you up. I said, 'Could you do me a favor? We've already spent all of our money on our show. Will you help us out and come in and do this role as a favor?'" Gunn explained on the Peacemaker companion podcast. "The one thing I'll tell you is that we will not consider this – meaning that you can't play another role in the DCU." The conversation starts at around eight minutes in.

The actor, who, to quote Rooker, has been in every movie that Gunn has ever directed, has already played a robot in Superman and Red St. Wild in Peacemaker season 2. However, after Wild's death in Peacemaker season 2 episode 5, Rooker is now free to play yet another character in the DCU somewhere down the line.

"Well, you know, what the fans are going to take from this conversation now, that I'll be coming back to the DC in uh... a major, major, substantial role," Rooker added. Gunn went on to joke that Rooker would be the new Flash.

While some cinema heads were first introduced to Rooker in the 1986 psychological horror Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, some of us met him as Yondu in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn also pointed out that Rooker has starred in several movies that Gunn has produced, including The Belko Experiment and Brightburn. Needless to say, Rooker is a permanent fixture in the Gunn-iverse.

Peacemaker season 2 is airing now on HBO and HBO Max.