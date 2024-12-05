Creature Commandos: Who is Circe?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos episodes 1 and 2.

Creature Commandos is finally upon us, and so is a new villain that we haven't seen since the 2016 animated series Justice League Action. Circe, who fans of DC's live-action adaptations may not be familiar with, is an OG Wonder Woman supervillain who is now canon to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU - which means she may very well make a live-action appearance in another DCU project down the line. If you aren't familiar with her and her backstory, we break down her role in the show and her role in the comics below.

If you haven't seen Creature Commandos episodes 1 and 2, we recommend hitting play before you scroll below. If you're ready for a brief breakdown, however, read on to find out more about the new DCU supervillain.

Who is Circe in Creature Commandos?

The series opens on a breaking news bulletin about the Sons of Themyscira invading a nation known as Pokolistan, acting as a militia group for a "rogue" Amazonian Sorceress known as Circe (voiced by Anna Chalotra).

Circe, the news anchor explains, claims to be the heir to the throne of the "perhaps mythical, perhaps real all-female island nation" of Themyscira. Circe has supposedly promised the Sons that once the downfall of Pokolistan is achieved, she will lead them to conquer Themyscira - though we know she's just using them to do her bidding, and will most likely dispose of them after.

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) explains to Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) that Pokolistan is an ally of the United States - and that a new task force is needed in order to take Circe down. Thus, the Creature Commandos are formed.

In the show, Circe has pink hair and a sleek, modern costume that's a bit similar to that of Starfire from Teen Titans. She has telekinetic powers, is telepathic, and can manipulate people's minds as well as show them the future.

Who is Circe in the Wonder Woman comics?

(Image credit: HBO)

Circe made her first appearance in Wonder Woman #37 back in 1949. The stunning sorceress was initially created as a Wonder Woman villain, but would go on to terrorize Superman, Supergirl, and a plethora of other DC heroes. As a goddess-level sorceress, she possesses telepathy and telekinesis, can turn people into animals, and technically can't die.

Her image has changed multiple times throughout the years, first appearing with blonde hair and flowing red robes in Wonder Woman #37 before going on to don green hair and a white gown, black hair and a pink gown, and with different modern comics depicting her hair as either red or purple. In her most recent TV appearance, she donned purple hair and a green bodysuit for Justice League Action.

That look is based on her most well-known incarnation, in the so-called 'Post-Crisis' era of the comics in which almost all of DC's heroes were rebooted in the '80s with new beginnings. This version of the character has become one of Wonder Woman's foremost villains in the years since.

And of course, the whole character is originally based on the mythological character Circe from The Odyssey, who turns some of Odysseus' men into animals - something her comic book counterpart inherited.

Wonder Woman will most likely make an appearance in the new DCU, but it looks like Circe will torture the Creature Commandos in the meantime.

Creature Commandos is streaming now on Max. For our verdict on the new show, check out our Creature Commandos review. For more, check out our lists of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to stream right now.