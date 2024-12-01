Creature Commandos producer reveals which episode of the DC animated show is James Gunn's favorite – and it’s by far the most heartbreaking

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey says creator James Gunn was moved by what is arguably the show's most heartbreaking episode.

“James was incredibly touched by the Weasel episode and its journey,” Lorey says. “That one’s sad and meaningful. There’s certainly a lot of action, which people are expecting, but it’s the sweetness and sadness that’s unexpected," Lorey tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who's Christmas special 'Joy to the World' on the cover and hits newsstands on December 3.

In Creature Commandos, Weasel (voiced by Sean Gunn) is a Tasmanian Devil-like creature (as in the Looney Tunes character) with a violent streak and a heart of gold. Without giving too much away, the episode that focuses on Weasel's backstory is easily the most gutwrenching of the bunch - and will leave you in tears the same way Rocket Raccoon's origin story in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had you crying into your popcorn. Each character has their own truly tragic origins, and it's impossible not to root for these anti-heroes - even when they do something that's particularly morally absent.

"Each character has a very distinct point of view," Lorey says. “Like, Nina Mazursky’s the heart of the show. She’s incredibly sweet. Then there’s Weasel, who’s chaos, and the Bride who is almost the lead. She has enormous drive and determination. GI Robot finds his humanity as it goes along."

The animated series, which marks the first entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's revamped DCU, sees Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tap Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) to lead an unconventional super team made up of monsters. The cast includes The voice cast includes Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as amphibious scientist Nina Mazursky; Indira Varma as the Bride, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein.

Creature Commandos is set to hit Max on December 5 with the first two episodes in tow.

