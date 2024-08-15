When Batman and the Justice League are abducted, only one man can save the day: Santa Claus

Batman has made many friends and allies over his 85 years of crime-fighting, but last year's Silent Knight limited series teamed Bruce Wayne up with someone entirely unexpected: Santa Claus. Well, it seems like the Dark Knight will find out if he's been naughty or nice again this year with a new five-issue sequel: Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns.

Original Silent Knight writer Jeff Parker will return to pen the series, collaborating with artist Lukas Ketner alongside Michele Bandini, who is returning to draw specific scenes.

Here's Bernard Chang's main cover followed by variants from Dan Mora, Kevin Wada, and Erica Henderson. An "evergreen-scented" polybagged variant by Dan Hipp will also be available.

"I was blown away at how well last year's Silent Knight series was received, readers really responded to us going full tilt with Norse-mythos Santa in the DCU," said Parker in a statement about the new sequel. "We followed the old tradition of telling ghost stories at Christmas (remember the line from 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year'?). Then to be asked if I wanted to do another one AND have an extra issue? That was the Happy New Year."

"The first Silent Knight series wasn't quite what I expected, and I loved it for that," added Ketner. "Jeff has an amazing ability to take an idea like a Batman and Santa team-up and play it straight with a great story, new DC lore, and a real threat. There's humor of course, but it's so much more effective when the stakes are real."

You can see a selection of Ketner's sketches and black and white pages in the gallery below.

In terms of the story, Silent Knight Returns sees the Justice League investigate a series of gruesome murders only to discover that it's a trap, and one that transports them to another world. Robin escapes and must turn to Zatanna and Santa Claus for help. DC has also hinted that the demon Etrigan is involved, though how remains unclear.

While Ketner is the series' main artist, Bandini will return to draw the scenes featuring the Justice League. "You'll see many of the creatures he designed return so there's another direct connection to the first series," said Parker. "You might want to reread that before Silent Knight Returns kicks off in November (visualize me doing the Superman wink here)."

Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #1 is published by DC on November 27, with the remaining issues publishing weekly up to December 25.

