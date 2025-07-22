The White Lotus star Lisa has posted a mysterious DC tease, and now fans are convinced she's got a role in the DCU as Catwoman or Batgirl

The White Lotus star Lisa has shared a mysterious Instagram post that seems to be referencing something DC-related, and fans are going wild with speculation.

Lisa, who is one-fourth of the girl group Blackpink, is currently on tour – and, after donning some particularly superhero-esque outfits for her solo set, seemingly compared herself to Wonder Woman and Catwoman in her post, which is captioned "Keep scrolling" with an eyes emoji. Check it out below.

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m) A photo posted by on

Now, that seems innocent enough, except the official DC account commented: "We're scrolling," complete with an eyes emoji, a black heart, a bat, and a star.

That's not the only account that has interacted with the post, either, with a HBO Max account and DC's official Asia account also commenting.

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean Lisa is joining the DCU. Her music video for her single "FUTW" contained a Batman reference, since a version of ACE Chemicals appears, so it's possible she's simply a fan (and she's performing this song on tour, too, so the references make sense). But, people are running with the theories anyway.

One person has pointed out that Lisa has shared pictures featuring a cat phone case, potentially linking her to Catwoman.

dc offical accounts, hbo’s & destiny rogers all commenting under her post. “let them know” pic.twitter.com/EMp4IneGkLJuly 22, 2025

"Lisa pulling up in a car that looks straight outta Batman's garage then hits us with a 'keep scrolling' and suddenly we've got Wonder Woman, Catwoman fan edit, AND that phone case?????????" says another fan. "And then she ended with this," points out someone else, with a video clip of Lisa wearing a Labubu-inspired cape, with trousers that appear to feature a woman with cat ears and a ball of yarn.

People are also speculating that Lisa could be teasing another DC character, though: Batgirl.

"Batgirl? Omg what is ittt!!!" asks another person. "LISA CASSANDRA CAIN INCOMING" says someone else – Cassandra Cain was also Batgirl in DC Comics. "Welcome back Batgirl," says another person. "OMGG THE BAT EMOJI??? SOMETHING BIG IS DEFINITELY COMING LISA AS BATWOMAN??" wonders someone else (Batgirl and Batwoman are two separate heroes in the DC universe).

While there are DCU Batman and Wonder Woman projects in the works, no casting has been announced for either, and all we know about Batman is that it will feature Damian Wayne's Robin.

The Wonder Woman movie just secured a writer, but James Gunn told us recently that there are no new updates to share on the Batman project, which is titled The Brave and the Bold.

Most likely, then, Lisa is just sharing the love for an iconic franchise. Maybe she'll be channelling another DC hero at the next tour stop?

The DCU's latest project, Superman, is in theaters now. You can keep up to date on everything else that's in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.