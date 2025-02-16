Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne to star as an axe-wielding heroine in upcoming adaptation of a DC horror comic

Heads will roll and struggle to stay quiet after reports that Russian Doll and Poker Face star, Natasha Lyonne is set to lead in a big-screen adaptation of Basketful of Heads, a DC Hill House comic book series with an incredibly macabre twist. Originally released in 2019 and written by Joe Hill, the story follows June Branch, who, on a mission to rescue her kidnapped boyfriend, comes into possession of a magical axe. The perk (used very loosely here) of this ornate weapon is that anyone who falls victim to decapitation from the axe will continue on as a fully aware severed head.

Deadline confirmed that Lyonne has joined the project, which will be directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. Amirpour helmed the fantastic vampire film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, so considering that unconventional toothy number, it sounds like a perfect match, even though this film has a far darker comedic streak running through it.

Bluestone Entertainment is developing with Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans serving as producers. Lyonne will also produce under her company, Animal Pictures. In a statement to Deadline, the film's lead axe-wielder said she was “thrilled to work with the ingenious auteur Ana Lily Amirpour on such beloved IP and so grateful that Akiva and Bluestone brought it to us at Animal to develop. This one’s gonna be a knockout!”

Amirpour added, “I’m very excited to team up with the wickedly funny and brilliant Natasha Lyonne to adapt this comic into a film. We’re going to bring to life a new type of antihero who gets pulled into a bizarre adventure that unleashes something inside her and turns her life inside out. It’s gonna be darkly funny, surreal, and bloody as hell.”

Lyonne will be busy over the next year or so. After voicing Byrdie in the final season of What If...?, she's also set for a mystery role in the upcoming MCU installment, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Currently, there are no details about her appearance, but Elizabeth Olsen has already chimed in to say that she needs absolutely no advice entering the franchise. Additionally, she'll apply her legendary rasp to animated films like The Bad Guys 2, as well as the new Smurfs movie. Honestly, with a to-do list like that, we're surprised she can find the head space. Speaking of comic books, if you’re looking to build up your reading list, check out our guide to the best comics of 2024.