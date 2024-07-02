One of the best murder mystery shows is now shooting season 2

Filming has officially begun on Poker Face season 2.

Creator Rian Johnson, who's best known for his work on the Knives Out movies and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, shared the news on his Instagram story, resharing an original post from the series' new showrunner Tony Tost. "Day one, season two, yesssssssss," he wrote alongside the image of a dated clapperboard.

Stylized as a "case-of-the-week" murder mystery, Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange is the New Black) as Charlie, a casino cocktail waitress with a superhuman knack for sniffing out when somebody is lying. Following a suspicious death and an altercation with her powerful boss (Adrien Brody) and his security guy (Benjamin Bratt), Charlie hits the road across the US, and winds up solving odd cases up and down the country.

A post shared by Tony Tost (@tonytost) A photo posted by on

Much like Columbo, each episode plays with the inverted detective story, where the crime takes place right at the start often revealing the identity of the killer, and the characters' have to catch up.

Guest stars include Jameela Jamil, Lil Rel Howery, Dascha Polanco, Judith Light, Chloë Sevigny, Ron Perlman, Hong Chau, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

On the clapperboard in Tost's post, it was revealed that Lyonne will be directing season 2's second episode. "First day of filming on season two of Poker Face. Still counting my blessings that I'm getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows," he captioned it.

Poker Face season 1 is available to stream on Peacock in the US, and NOW in the UK. For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.