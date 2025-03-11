Lady Gaga jokingly celebrates Joker 2 reception and Razzie nominations: "Joke's on them. I love winning things"

Lady Gaga jokingly addressed the reception to Joker: Folie à Deux during her SNL opening monologue, including the sequel's multiple Razzie nominations.

"Anyways, I’m an actor now. And I’ve been very diligent about selecting films that can showcase my craft as a serious actor, films such as Joker 2," she said during her appearance on the comedy sketch show. "Apparently people thought it was awesome."

Gaga played Lee Quinzel in the movie, a new take on Harley Quinn. "Joaquin and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year," she continued. "We won for worst screen duo. But joke’s on them. I love winning things! And my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful."

Although 2019's Joker was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and became the first R-rated movie to make $1 billion at the box office, the sequel was less well-received. As well as the Worst Screen Combo win for Gaga and Arthur Fleck actor Joaquin Phoenix at this year's Razzies, Gaga was also nominated for Worst Actress and Joker 2 was up for Worst Screenplay and Worst Picture.

Next up for Gaga, though, is a turn to the small screen, with a mysterious role in Wednesday season 2. "She's the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I've ever worked with," the show's star Jenna Ortega said of working with her. "It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much."

Wednesday season 2 is arriving on Netflix sometime in 2025. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best Netflix shows or our guide to the rest of this year's biggest new TV shows.