Kevin Conroy's final Batman performance is an emotional, perfect farewell

Kevin Conroy's final Batman performance is here – and it's guaranteed to make you cry.

The actor, who is probably the most iconic voice of the Caped Crusader ever, died of cancer in 2022 at the age of 66.

His last performance as Batman comes in DC's animated movie Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3. It sees him reunite with Mark Hamill's Joker, too, which is extra significant as Hamill has only ever voiced the Joker opposite Conroy's Batman, and has now retired from the role following Conroy's death.

This is a much better way to End Conroy’s performance as Batman. I loved the dialogue here, I miss Kevin so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/2qpd15eVGQJuly 16, 2024

The moment has an almost identical art style to the classic Batman: The Animated Series, which is a nostalgic blast from the past, and it also features a final line that couldn't be more perfect: "And if it has to end, at least I go out like this: being Batman."

Conroy's final performance as Batman was previously thought to be in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a game that inspired a fair amount of controversy upon its release. Whatever your opinion of the game, though, it's hard to deny that Crisis on Infinite Earths is the ideal send-off for such a beloved iteration of Batman.

The animated movie is adapted from Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's comics storyline of the same name, and it follows on from January's Part One and April's Part Two. Part Three is available now on digital.

For more on DC, check out our guides to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows or our roundup of what's on the way in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.