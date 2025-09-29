James Gunn's Superman is HBO Max's biggest streaming hit since Barbie, soaring to 13 million views in just 10 days
Superman is going up, up, and away on HBO Max
James Gunn's Superman did relatively well at the box office, but it's made a smash-hit on streaming, reaching a whopping 13 million streams in its first 10 days on HBO Max (via Variety). That's the streamer's biggest 10-day debut since 2023's Barbie, which was a full-on cultural moment that led to a major awards campaign.
As it turns out, a rising tide lifts all boats, as many titles from HBO Max's library of Superman media have also seen increases in streaming numbers in the same September 15-21 period. The 10-day term marked major streaming increases for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (up 670%), Superman: The Movie (up 155%), Superman Returns (up 120%), and Man of Steel (up 40%).
I'm among those 13 million, having just rewatched Superman myself. And just like the two times I saw it in the theater, I loved it even more this time around. It's no surprise at all that it's soaring on streaming, as the movie has no doubt attracted its fair share of repeat viewers along with fans who were awaiting an opportunity to see it for the first time at home.
Superman was the first film of James Gunn's new cinematic DC Universe, which kicked off with the Creature Commandos animated streaming series. It's since continued with Peacemaker season 2, which follows up directly on plot points from Superman.
Meanwhile, Supergirl is scheduled for release next summer, followed by Man of Tomorrow, the direct sequel to Superman in which Supes and Lex Luthor will have to team up.
While we wait for Man of Tomorrow's July 9, 2027 release, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.
