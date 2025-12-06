James Gunn shares thoughts on the DCU following the Netflix Warner Bros. deal

Streaming giant Netflix has shaken up Hollywood once again this week, following its purchase of Warner Bros, with everyone and their cinephile aunt having an opinion on the matter. It’s understandable, really. Concerns about the future of theatrical releases from the now-acquired studio are high after Netflix boss Ted Sarandos expressed his dislike for "long exclusive windows." One key pair that has weighed in on the issue, however, are James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-heads of DC Studios and the brains behind Superman, one of the year's biggest films.

Speaking to Bloomberg about the new development, Gunn assured that “the communal, theatrical experience is something that is incredibly important and remarkably well suited to our big spectacle films.” Of course, the DC universe is still in its infancy, having only let Superman, Peacemaker, and the Creature Commandos out of the gate. The next batch to be added to the roster in 2026 will be Supergirl in theaters, along with the Lanterns series set to air on HBO Max. In Zaslav’s eyes, this split between the big and small screen is the right one. “The DC universe is big enough and strong enough that it should be available on all platforms,” he explained. “There are some stories that are important to be told in theaters around the world, and some stories that are important to be told as series.”

As it stands, Gunn and Safran aren’t sweating about their universe-sized baby that comes with capes and otherworldly powers. “What makes us irreplaceable is truly the mind of James Gunn. He’s been the architect of this grand vision,” Safran assured. For Sarandos, though, this grand vision might not have expanded as far as it could.

In an investment call on December 5, Sarandos advised that following the deal, “You should think about ways that you can explore all these IP universes beyond that of just making tentpole movies. Examples would be some of the earlier moves from the DC universe, for things like Penguin has turned into great television.”



For now, we can only sit and wait and see how things pan out. The only hope is that whatever theatrical releases from the DCU do make an appearance, they stick around a while before they end up, up and away on the streaming service they’ll inevitably find themselves on. Speaking of the DCU, here’s our guide to every movie and show heading our way that might end up with a big red N on the front eventually.