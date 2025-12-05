Netflix boss says the streamer will "continue to support" theatrical releases for Warner Bros. titles, but he's not a fan of "the long exclusive windows"

After the seismic news that Netflix has bought Warner Bros. for $82.7 billion, much concern was raised over theatrical windows.

Netflix notoriously doesn't show its original movies in theaters, aside from a few limited releases for titles like Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein or Rian Johnson's Knives Out 3.

But, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said on a call for investors after the deal was announced that the streamer will still release Warner Bros. films in cinemas – though he also hinted the exclusive window might shrink.

"Reminder, we've released about 30 films in the theaters this year, so it's not like we have this opposition to movies in the theaters," Sarandos said. "My pushback has been mostly in the fact of the long exclusive windows, which we don't really think are that consumer friendly. But when we talk about keeping HBO operating largely as it is, that also includes their output movie deal with Warner Bros., and which includes a life cycle that starts in the movie theater, which we're going to continue to support. I wouldn't look at this as a change in approach for Netflix movies, or for Warner movies for that matter.

"I think, over time, I think the windows will evolve to be much more consumer friendly, to be able to meet the audience where they are quicker, all those things we'd like to do," he continued. "But, I'd say right now, you should count on everything that is planned on going to the theater through Warner Bros. will continue to go to the theaters through Warner Bros.

"And Netflix movies will take the same strides they have, which is some of them do have a short run in the theater beforehand, but our primary goal is to bring first run movies to our members, because that's what they're looking for. And up until now, this was not our business model. I said that many times. We are acquiring a business [where] that is part of the business model, and we intend to continue with that."

The deal means Netflix would own franchises like Harry Potter, the DCU, and Game of Thrones. How it all works out remains to be seen – and, crucially, the deal still has some hurdles to pass before it's finalized (Netflix is reportedly offering a $5 billion breakup fee in case the deal doesn't clear regulators.)

Variety also reports that an anonymous collection of "top industry players" has sent an open letter to Congress arguing that Netflix would "effectively hold a noose around the theatrical marketplace," while, per Deadline, the Directors Guild of America intends to meet with Netflix as the deal "raises significant concerns for the DGA."

