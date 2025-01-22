James Gunn says he's busy writing his next DC Studios project, and fans think they've worked out what it is

James Gunn has revealed his incredible workload in response to a fan on Threads. The DC Studios head was asked about how he was balancing work on Superman and Peacemaker season 2 with pre-production on a whole host of other DC projects.

"The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on Superman and Peacemaker," Gunn replied. "But I’m also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects. It’s much less overwhelming than when I was directing."

Now, it's not been announced which DC Studios project Gunn is working on next yet. However, fans have been taking to Reddit to speculate. "I feel like he wants to do Booster Gold himself," one wrote , referring to one of the announced TV shows on the DCU: Chapter One line-up. The latest update on that one came in December 2024 when Gunn shared that the scripts aren't quite where he wants them.

Others wondered if could be working on the Batman project, Batman: Brave and the Bold. "Please be Batman, please be Batman, please be Batman," another Redditor wrote while a third added : "I hope he does Batman tbh. He seems passionate about Batman."

However, by far the biggest guess amongst DC fans is The Authority, which follows a group of anti-heroes who are known as the anti-Justice League. It does admittedly sound right up the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director's street, doesn't it?

"The authority would be my bet," wrote one fan on Reddit, while another agreed : "Yep especially since he called it his passion project." A third added : "I’m betting on Superman II or The Authority."

We'll just have to wait and see what it turns out to be, but in the meantime we have Gunn's take on Superman coming out this summer. Check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for what else is on the horizon.