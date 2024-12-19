James Gunn says he is bringing back that iconic John Williams score in Superman to "pay tribute" to when he first heard it as a child

The new Superman trailer boasts many nostalgic moments for die-hard fans of the Kryptonian, including the original John Williams score – a detail that stems from DC boss James Gunn 's own lifelong love of the hero.

"I mean, the John Williams scores… it's one of the greatest scores of all time. And you know, it's the thing I loved when I saw the movie as a child," said Gunn at a press conference for the launch of the Superman trailer attended by GamesRadar+. "If that was the thing I liked the most, was the score, I wanted to pay tribute to that." Watch the new trailer below.

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The legendary composer was behind the original score for the 1978 film Superman, but the song has fallen out of favor with Superman movies in recent years. In 2013, Zack Snyder opted for a Hans Zimmer theme for his Man of Steel flick, as well as its following sequels.

However, the score is back with composer John Murphy putting his own spin on it. Gunn recalled his first meetings with Murphy over the movie's score: "When I first talked to John Murphy, who's our composer, you know, I was like, 'Listen, I want you to do something completely out there.'" The DC boss added that the movie is "all about this score" and that the two started working on the score long before the screenplay was even finished.

"I wanted at least part of the Williams theme in there as part of something… John Murphy, just took to the challenge 100% and made something really beautiful. And when you hear the whole score and you hear what I mean," said Gunn. "It's a mix of the new and traditional in a way that we haven't quite seen. But also, I think it's soul food, you know."

Gunn's upcoming Superman flick, previously titled Superman: Legacy, kicks off the movie portion of his brainchild DCU Chapter One. Superman stars David Corenswet as our favorite Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent who, when he takes his glasses off, turns into the titular hero. The movie follows Superman as he balances his Kryptonian and human heritage whilst also trying to save the world.

The movie also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and more.



Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, see our guide on how to watch DC movies in order , or keep up with upcoming DC movies and TV shows.