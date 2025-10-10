James Gunn plans to direct "a couple more" DCU movies, unless he gets "so f***ing tired I can't do it"

Now that Peacemaker season 2 has finished, James Gunn finally has a little breathing room in his filmmaking schedule. Not one to rest on his laurels, despite being co-head of DC Studios and overseeing the entire franchise, he still plans to take the director’s chair for at least a couple more of its installments.

Back in 2022, alongside announcing the revamped DCU with him and Peter Safran at the helm, Gunn revealed himself as writer and director of Superman. This would be made alongside the second season of Peacemaker.

As of now, the only other DC feature films or TV shows he's working on outside of being producer is Superman 2. But his directorial urges still beckon him forth. "There's a plan that I’m going to do a couple more, at least," he said during a press conference for Peacemaker season 2, per Deadline, when asked about if he'll direct again.

Peacemaker Season 2 - Intro Title Sequence | DC - YouTube Watch On

He doesn't provide any indication for what those features might be, but one of them is the follow-up to Superman, Man of Tomorrow. His take on the last Kryptonian was a major touchstone for this era of the DCU, and just as for Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU, he likely has narrative and tonal ideas he wants to handle personally.

Outside of that, it's hard to pin-point where his interests lie. He may want to do something related to the Bat-family, or go more obscure. Many of the announced projects have either writers or directors attached, and given Gunn likes to provide both, he’ll probably be giving those opportunities to other filmmakers.

Non-zero chance he'll just decide to take a long nap instead, too. "I may get so fucking tired that I can't do it, because I’m pretty tired, but we'll see," he says.

Keep an eye on our upcoming DC movies rundown to see what's down in the DCU, and treat this as a Bat-signal for our guide to The Batman 2 release date as well.