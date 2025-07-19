James Gunn confirms he considered Bradley Cooper for Lex Luthor in Superman before casting Nicholas Hoult

He might not have become the ideal father figure from beyond the stars in Superman, but James Gunn revealed that he initially considered Bradley Cooper for the much more sinister role of Lex Luthor when planning his latest film.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director of Superman and co-head of DC Studios revealed that conversations took place with Cooper about playing Clark Kent's long-time nemesis before the role went to Nicholas Hoult. "I did talk to Bradley," Gunn admitted. "I did want Lex to be someone that was more contemporary of Superman's...I didn't write it with an age but I think Lex Luthor is important to Superman, and I think he's important to the future of the DC Universe and I thought it was better [to go with Nick] but yeah, Bradley would have been a great Lex. Bradley's great at everything."

Of course, Cooper wasn't left out in the cold but was instead brought into Superman's Fortress of Solitude to appear as his father, Jor-El, because, as Gunn put it, an actor was needed who "could walk in the footsteps of Marlon Brando." However, while there's no confirmation on whether Cooper might return as a ghost from Kal-El's past, Gunn has plans for Hoult's Luthor in the future, but was careful not to reveal precisely what they were.

In the comics, Luthor applies various means to go toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel, even donning a power suit that's packing a variety of kryptonite-infused weapons to take his adversary on. The designs weren't too far off from what Lex's soldiers were wearing in the film. "We still have plenty of time, man. We see the early prototypes of that suit."

We'll have to see if Lex gets fitted for a fight in whatever future projects Gunn has planned for him and his number one red and blue target. For now, here's every other DCU movie and TV show headed to screens.