DC fans have a theory about how Lex Luthor will escape prison after the events of Superman and well, they've convinced me

DC fans have come up with a theory as to how Superman's Lex Luthor will escape from prison and appear in subsequent DCU movies – and well, it's so thorough, it's actually quite convincing.

The James Gunn-directed movie, which was released in July, concludes with Big Blue besting the bald baddie, before a post-credits scene teases the effects his pocket dimension technology had on Metropolis. In the clip, Superman (David Corenswet) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) bicker over two halves of a previously torn-apart building not being placed back together properly.

Said moment has convinced a handful of fans on the DC_Cinematic subreddit that the city will enlist Lex (Nicholas Hoult) and other wealthy characters to help save their streets – providing him with a way to win back the hearts of its residents.

"It's condemned for sure," said user max1mise, as they break down the potential damage. "Misalignment like this would have split the plumbing, electrical, all safety systems, all confidence in even wanting to let it stand. Demolition would likely need to be done soon on ALL Metropolis buildings split or even moved a few centimeters by the rift. The city is actually going to be bankrupt unless it can make Lex AND [Boravia] pay for everything."

"I think that's how Lex is going to play it; no one knows the split of the pocket dimension is his doing. He only got caught because of corruption and a word from Superman," another fan wondered (via ComicBook.com). "Of course, he will use his lawyers to say Superman is lying and he didn't open the split and pay for the city to be rebuilt. That's how he becomes beloved by the state and eventually becomes president. Because, like a comment here earlier, they will have to demolish all the buildings, and that will bankrupt them, and then comes Lex to save the day with his money."

Earlier this week, Gunn revealed to Interview magazine that Luthor Corp, Wayne Enterprises and other fictional corporations in the DCU would be "equally [as] important] as our caped heroes going forward. Might this confirm the fan theory? It certainly seems plausible.

"[There are] four big companies that are vying for another type of domination," he told the publication. "The corporations in themselves aren't evil. Corporations are amoral. I guess governments are amoral too. But it's really more dependent on the morality of the figurehead. Lex Luthor's a pretty bad guy, although his corporation has done some great things. Luthor has created a battery, which has made the running of the world a much more efficient process. He has cars that run more efficiently, that are better for clean air."

