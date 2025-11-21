Brendan Fraser hits out over scrapped Batgirl movie: "The product – I'm sorry, 'content' – is being commodified to the extent that it’s more valuable to burn it down"

News
By published

Brendan Fraser speaks out on the "tragedy" of Batgirl's cancelation in 2022

Batgirl movie
(Image credit: Leslie Grace/Warner Bros.)

Brendan Fraser has spoken out against his canceled Batgirl movie, which was scrapped by Warner Bros. over three years ago.

"A whole movie. I mean, there were four floors of production in Glasgow. I was sneaking into the art department just to geek out," Fraser told AP. He would have played Ted Carson, AKA pyromaniac villain Firefly, in the movie.

"The tragedy of that is that there’s a generation of little girls who don’t have a heroine to look up to and go, “She looks like me.” I mean, Michael Keaton came back as Batman. The Batman! The product – I’m sorry, 'content' – is being commodified to the extent that it’s more valuable to burn it down and get the insurance on it than to give it a shot in the marketplace."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.