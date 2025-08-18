A DC fan predicted James Gunn's exact Superman and Lois casting 1,721 days ago, because sometimes even mere mortals have the gift of prophecy

There are predictions and then there are predictions. As evidenced by one Superman fan's perfect guesses for Clark and Lois' casting, it appears even mere mortals have the gift of prophecy from time to time.

"A #Superman reboot starring David Corenswet as Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Let it be linked to Matt Reeves Batman franchise (not directly, just in the same universe)," Twitter user Kunali B – who, as far as we know, isn't a time traveler – tweeted back in December 2020.

While the ties to the Matt Reeves Batman universe remains decidedly up in the air (and waved away several times by DC Studios boss James Gunn), the casting of David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane reaches Nostradamus levels of precognition – and the 2020 tweet has now just gone viral after being unearthed on the social media platform.

For reference: December 2020 was before James Gunn took over the DCU, before The Suicide Squad, before Peacemaker season 1 and, remarkably, while Henry Cavill was still technically Superman. At the time, Corenswet was best known for Netflix miniseries Hollywood, while Brosnahan was portraying the titular lead in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

It took until June 2023 for Corenswet and Brosnahan to be officially cast after an exhaustive audition process. The former beat out Nicholas Hoult for the role (who would go on to portray Lex Luthor in 2025's Superman), while Brosnahan went up against the likes of Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor.

Next up for Superman is the next installment of what James Gunn describes as the 'Superman Saga'.

"The treatment is done – which means a very, very worked-out treatment. I'm working on that, and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter.

