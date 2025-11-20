74 years after their on-screen debut, the first Superman movie villains have finally been made canon in DC Comics

'50s Superman villains the Mole Men are finally canon in DC Comics

David Corenswet as Superman
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

74 years since their debut in the first ever Superman movie, the Mole Men have finally been made canon in DC Comics.

In Superman Unlimited #7, the latest installment of the current DC Comics series, Superman's son Jonathan Kent encounters some familiar subterranean creatures while investigating strange goings-on in Smallville.

The movie ended with the Mole Men retreating back underground (and blowing up the drill shaft so no one could follow them), but things ended on a much more cordial note in Superman Unlimited #7 – so it's likely we haven't seen the last of them in the comics.

