Tim Robinson's bizarrely awkward comedy masterpiece The Chair Company has been renewed for season 2 at HBO Max

News
By published

Ron Trosper's descent into conspiracy will officially continue for another season

Tim Robinson as Ron Trosper, looking shocked
(Image credit: HBO)

HBO Max has renewed Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's bizarrely hilarious comedy/drama The Chair Company for a second season (via Variety). The streaming service notes that the series is the "top freshman comedy in platform history," with 3.3 million viewers per episode across platforms.

In the series, co-creator Tim Robinson plays Ron Trosper, a corporate manager who finds himself sucked deeper and deeper into the world's most mundane conspiracy, offset by the madcap weirdos who inhabit The Chair Company's tilted reality.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.