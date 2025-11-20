Tim Robinson's bizarrely awkward comedy masterpiece The Chair Company has been renewed for season 2 at HBO Max
Ron Trosper's descent into conspiracy will officially continue for another season
HBO Max has renewed Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's bizarrely hilarious comedy/drama The Chair Company for a second season (via Variety). The streaming service notes that the series is the "top freshman comedy in platform history," with 3.3 million viewers per episode across platforms.
In the series, co-creator Tim Robinson plays Ron Trosper, a corporate manager who finds himself sucked deeper and deeper into the world's most mundane conspiracy, offset by the madcap weirdos who inhabit The Chair Company's tilted reality.
Along with The Chair Company, HBO also announced the renewal of Rachel Sennott's I Love LA, another first season comedy currently streaming on the service.
"We're thrilled by the incredible response to The Chair Company and I Love LA," HBO & HBO Max comedy head and HBO programming exec VP Amy Gravitt says in a statement, while also noting The Chair Company's 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. "Both shows confidently carry on the HBO comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn't be happier to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel, and their exceptional teams."
The renewal is welcome news for me, as someone who has thoroughly enjoyed the surreal weirdness and absurd comedy of The Chair Company. It's remarkably gripping for how mundane the conspiracy at its center actually is, and it's something original in a landscape that feels saturated with reboots, prequels, and revivals.
HBO Max hasn't announced when to expect The Chair Company season 2. The season 1 finale hits streaming on November 30. For more, check out our picks for the 25 best shows to watch on HBO Max right now.
