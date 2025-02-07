Ralph Macchio talks “paying the legacy forward” in the new Karate Kid movie: “It’s been the gift that keeps on giving”

Ralph Macchio might be saying goodbye to Cobra Kai, but he's ready for the next era of the Karate Kid franchise.

"Throughout the Cobra Kai series, there have been those mentor moments, those parenting moments. So paying the legacy forward is kind of part of what Daniel LaRusso does now as an adult and will do in the Karate Kid Legends film when that comes out, the end of May," Macchio tells GamesRadar+. "Really excited about that other chapter within the grand universe of sharing stories. But for Cobra Kai, where my focus is now, it was about landing that plane in that, you know, big, winning way and I'm super proud of that."

The series, which takes place some 40 years later after the first Karate Kid film, hit YouTube Red in 2018 before getting picked up by Netflix and turned into one of the streaming giant's biggest hits. Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso, one of pop culture's most beloved underdogs, with William Zabka returning as bully-turned-hero Johnny Lawrence. In the show, the two decades-long enemies run two competing karate dojos - and are training the next generation of teen competitors.

The last five episodes of Cobra Kai are set to air mid-February, putting an end to Daniel and Johnny's six-season adventure. A new Karate Kid movie, however, is set to arrive this May - which sees Daniel living in Okinawa some three years after the events of Cobra Kai.

In the new movie, Daniel once again takes on the role of sensei, this time joining Jackie Chan - who reprises his role from the Jaden Smith-starring Karate Kid reboot - in training the next karate kid (Ben Wang, who was cast via a worldwide talent search). In a way, Macchio is stepping into the shoes of Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita, who Macchio says would've been immensely proud of Cobra Kai and where the franchise is today.

"I think he would've been first in line with and bought popcorn for everybody. I really do. His character - it's always been super important to me that it was woven into the Cobra Kai series. That was day one when this was pitched to me. I said, I need that to not be forgotten because without that, none of this exists, meaning that character of Miyagi and that performance by him. So I enjoy honoring those who are no longer with us that helped, create this franchise."

Continues Macchio: "And I feel, I guess I would say a responsibility, but I take pride in making sure, or at least letting my voice be heard, of the importance of that in honor of them. I'd like to believe he'd be proud of me for that part."

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 hits Netflix on February 13. Karate Kid Legends hits theaters on May 30.