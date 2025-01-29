Adam Scott says he hasn't watched Parks and Rec in a long time because of the most wholesome reason

Adam Scott has reflected on his time in the hit sit-com Parks and Rec.

"I haven't seen the show in a long time," Scott revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Deadline). "Honestly because it makes me sad to see the show, because I miss them and I miss all the actors even though we're constantly in touch and stuff, but I miss the time of making it."

Scott played Ben Wyatt in the sit-com, which ran for six years on NBC between 2009 and 2015.

"It was a really just joyful 5 years – for me, 7 years for the show – getting to go work there every day with that group of people. We had so much fun and we're making something that meant something to people; it meant something to us," he added.

Scott can currently be seen in Apple TV's critically acclaimed Severance, in which he plays Mark Scout.

"It's much less [pressure] now than it was as we were making it, and especially as I was writing it," Severance showrunner Dan Erickson told us recently. "Because there is always that question of can you live up to what you did before? Can you even replicate what you did before? Do you even understand what it is that made it special? And so, you know, I had a lot of anxiety as we were doing it. You know, I fortunately have a very good therapist, so that helped."

