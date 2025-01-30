Nearly 30 years later, this cult favorite comedy is getting a sequel with original stars in talks to return

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is getting a sequel from 20th Century Studios – and Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are in talks to return, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Tim Federle, who created the Disney Plus series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will direct the sequel to the cult classic comedy, while the original movie's screenwriter Robin Schiff will pen the script. Filming is planned to start in June.

Released in 1997, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion follows two women who were unpopular and bullied at high school and now, at 28, are dissatisfied with where they are in life so decide to invent fake careers to impress their former classmates at their 10-year reunion. Directed by former The Simpsons showrunner David Mirkin, the cast also includes Alan Cumming, Justin Theroux, and Elaine Hendrix.

The sequel doesn't have a title or plot details just yet, and no other casting information has been announced either. With nearly 30 years since the 10th anniversary of their high school graduation, though, we can guess that Romy and Michele might return to Arizona for the big 4-0 reunion.

Sorvino recently starred alongside Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Sherilyn Fenn in the comedy horror series Shining Vale and Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story, while Kudrow's recent roles include the Netflix dark comedy No Good Deed and Taika Waititi's Apple TV Plus Time Bandits reboot.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion 2 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more news on the sequel, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies on the way in 2025.