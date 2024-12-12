Jim Carrey would play the Grinch again, but only without the makeup: "It was an extremely excruciating process"

Jim Carrey famously starred as the Christmas-hating Grinch back in 2000 in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and, while no sequel has been announced, he's indicated he would return again – on one condition.

"Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch," Carrey told ComicBook.com when asked which of his characters he'd like to play again. "The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process. The children were in my mind all the time. 'It's for the kids. It's for the kids. It's for the kids.' And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world."

Carrey can soon be seen in Sonic 3, returning as Dr. Robotnik. Of course, Carrey previously said he would be retiring – and when asked why he'd returned, he gave a typically funny answer. "I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch," he told the Associated Press, before adding: "And I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly."

Sonic 3 stars Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. New additions to the cast include Keanu Reeves as Shadow.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters this December 24. For more upcoming movies , check out our guide to upcoming video game adaptations to fill out your watchlist.