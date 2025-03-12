First Spinal Tap 2 teaser reveals release date for comedy sequel that’s over 40 years in the making
Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues is already dialed to 11 as the comedy movie gets a release date
The first teaser for Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues is here, revealing a sequel where everything is being dialed up to 11, and beyond. The short video tells us little else beyond the release date, set for later this year.
The follow-up will feature the iconic yet dysfunctional rock group reuniting for a big concert, 15 years after they disbanded. An appropriate premise, since the upcoming movie has director Rob Reiner getting back together with stars Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest and Michael McKean. Reiner’s also stepping in front of the camera again, as Martin 'Marty' DiBergi, the documentarian charged with covering the band. Truly, this will be a gig to remember.
A new teaser for The End Continues involves someone, likely Nigel, the band's guitarist, putting a lead into a Marshall stack and dialing two knobs up to 11 before turning a third up to infinity. Seems we’re going beyond 11 now, exciting. Spinal Tap's 'Stonehenge' plays over the video before everything explodes in pure rock energy.
The Hollywood Reporter confirms cameos from Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney and Elton John, likely so we have some star power explaining Spinal Tap’s inarguable influence. Distributor Bleecker Street released a statement on picking up the picture.
"This Is Spinal Tap isn't just a movie – it's a cultural touchstone that pioneered the mockumentary genre and left an indelible mark on both film and music," Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson, CEO and president of Bleecker Street respectively, say. "Returning to this world through Spinal Tap 2 is an extraordinary chance to celebrate its legacy while creating something fresh for both new and devoted audiences."
It's definitely a big swing. This is Spinal Tap is an all-time classic, endlessly watchable and quotable, not to mention a stunningly tongue-in-cheek view into the world of touring and being in a working band.
Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues comes out September 12, 2025. We have a list of the best comedy movies on Netflix to keep you laughing until then.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
