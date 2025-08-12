Takopi's Original Sin becomes first anime to have each episode rated over 9 on IMDb

Sci-fi anime Takopi's Original Sin has become the first anime to have all episodes rated over 9 on IMDb.

That's according to Anime News and Facts, who notes that each episode falls just shy of the perfect 10 score. While the ratings on IMDb have changed slightly since the tweet was posted, all are still above 9. The highest rated episode is episode 5, at 9.7 out of 10, while the lowest is episode 3, at 9.3 out of 10.

The plot of the anime is pretty hard to explain, but it follows an alien from Happy Planet, who meets a 9-year-old girl named Shizuka Kuze. Shizuka names the alien Takopi, because of its resemblance to an octopus. But, Shizuka dies by suicide, and Takopi goes back in time with hopes of saving her.

The manga is made up of two volumes, which, combined, have sold over 1.4 million copies in circulation. It was serialized in Shonen Jump Plus from December 2021 to March 2022, but you can read it in English on Viz Media and Shueisha's Manga Plus service. The anime was released from June 28 to August 2 of this year.

Elsewhere in anime news, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to dominate, becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie in Japanese history (surpassing One Piece: Red). The English dub has also cast Channing Tatum as Keizo. Fans in the US and UK will have to wait a little longer to see the movie, however, as it isn't due out until September 12.

In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Crunchyroll anime to stream now.