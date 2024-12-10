One of the most weird and wonderful sci-fi mangas is getting a TV anime adaptation

Good news anime fans, popular manga Takopi's Original Sin by Taizan 5 is getting a TV anime adaptation, and it has just released its first teaser.

As confirmed on Twitter , TBS has announced plans for an anime show based on the weird and wonderful manga series Takopi's Original Sin. alongside the news, TBS has also launched an official website for the upcoming series, as well as releasing a teaser poster and short video. In both the poster and the clip, which you can check out below, we can see the main character sleeping in bed alongside a cute little pink octopus and what appears to be a border collie dog.

『タコピーの原罪』アニメ化解禁PV - YouTube Watch On

Known as Takopi no Genzai in Japan, the Takopi's Original Sin manga follows a happy little octopus-looking alien called Nnu-Anu-Kf who crash lands on Earth and comes across a 9-year-old girl called Shizuka who is bullied relentlessly. After naming the little alien Takopi, all seems well for Shizuka, until her pet dog gets taken away by animal control and Shizuka dies by suicide. With his new friend gone, Takopi travels back in time to save Shizuka's life.

Takopi's Original Sin consists of two volumes which have sold over 1.4 million copies in circulation combined. The manga was serialized in Shonen Jump Plus from December 2021 to March 2022 but is also available in English via VIZ Media and Shueisha's Manga Plus service.

An official synopsis for the upcoming series has yet to be revealed, but TBS has stated that additional information will be announced during Takopi's Original Sin stage event at Jump Festa 2025 in Tokyo from December 21-22. Who knows, maybe we will get a full-length trailer.



Takopi's Original Sin does not yet have a release date.