One-Punch Man season 3 finally lands a release date after a six-year hiatus, but some fans think the animation needs improving

It's been a long, long time since One-Punch Man has been on our screens. In the six years since Saitama last stomped out a supervillain, there has been four seasons of Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan has come to an end, and a whole new generation of shonen anime – including Solo Leveling and Chainsaw Man – has arrived on the scene.

Now, we have a One-Punch Man season 3 release date, but fans are more concerned about the quality of animation in a recent commercial.

First, the headline news: One-Punch Man season 3 premieres on October 5. Alongside that, however, is a new commercial which 'showcases' upcoming scenes in the first two episodes. As you might surmise for yourself below, the J.C. Staff production feels a little static for a show that's been on the shelf for over half a decade.

【CM 15sec.】One-Punch Man Season 3Scheduled for October 5!✨More: https://t.co/u34CPg6XVc pic.twitter.com/iolZfDjPUMSeptember 3, 2025

"The manga might unironically move more," one fan quipped on Twitter. Another added, "People will see [these] clips without any movement and still believe this production isn't absolutely cooked."

Others point the finger solely at J.C. Staff, especially given the gradual decrease in quality since animation studio Madhouse departed the show after the first season.

"The animation looks so mid, even worse than season 2," one fan remarked. "I won’t even mention that they’ll never reach the level of One-Punch Man season 1 — they should just bring back studio Madhouse."

One-Punch Man season 3 is set to adapt the Monster Association arc, and follows ultra-powerful (and perpetually bored) Saitama in the next chapter of the all-punching, all-kicking superhero saga.

