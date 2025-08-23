New Dan Da Dan season 2 teaser reveals beloved Attack on Titan character as voice of Kinta as it marches on toward "chaotic" kaiju battle climax

A new English-language teaser trailer for the latter part of Dan Da Dan season 2 teaser trailer debuted at the Anime NYC convention today, showing off Attack on Titan lead Bryce Papenbrook as the voice of Kinta Sakata, who is, let's say, a somewhat less aspirational guy than some of Papenbrook's other characters.

Kinta cuts a less dashing figure than Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager, and is hardly as submissive as Papenbrook's clock-catboy Timmy in dating sim Date Everything, but in his debut trailer – released in Japan earlier this week, with Boruto actor Daichi Fujiwara in the role – he can really rock a middle part. See for yourself below. Kinta throws on his blazer, brushes through his glossy hair, and strikes the same remarkably flexible poses he demonstrates in the Dan Da Dan manga.

After Kinta's introduction, we get a good look at Dan Da Dan's soon-to-be-unleashed kaiju villain, a reptilian thing shaped like Godzilla, but with ram horns, laser eyes, and skin folds like a paper lantern.

"As the season moves to its second half," says a press release from distributor GKIDS, "fans can look forward to a buck-wild final few episodes, centering on the chaotic oncoming kaiju battle, as well as introductions to many colorful new additions, and subsequent romantic tensions, to Momo and Okarun's circle.

"Following last week's power metal spectacular, this week's episode heel-turned to a thrilling classical music battle for Okarun and Aira."

As soon as Dan Da Dan had shown fans a key visual this week offering a taste of what madness will occur in the final few episodes of season two, they began preparing themselves for Hurricane Kinta. In the image, his soft face stretches over the entire sky like a flattened pizza dough.

"My king is that big!" says one fan on Reddit.

For now, check out our guide to new anime in 2025 for all the shows you need to have on your radar.