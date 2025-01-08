Netflix is releasing two highly anticipated new anime shows based on popular manga on the same day this week

Two highly anticipated new anime shows are arriving on Netflix this week – and they're both dropping on the same day.

Baban Baban Ban Vampire and Sakamoto Days are both premiering on the streamer this Saturday, January 11, kicking off its anime offerings this year with a bang. New episodes of both shows are set to drop weekly until the end of their first seasons, with Sakamoto Days taking a mid-season break and returning in July.

Baban Baban Ban Vampire follows Mori Ranmaru, a public bathhouse employee whose real identity is a 450-year-old vampire with a thirst for virgin blood. Sakamoto Days, meanwhile, is another case of alter egos. It follows Taro Sakamoto, a former legendary hitman who now runs a convenience store after he fell in love and retired from the killing game. However, his peaceful existence as a family man is threatened when some characters from his past come looking for revenge – and he'll stop at nothing to protect his new life.

Both series are based on manga: Baban Baban Ban Vampire is written and illustrated by Hiromasa Okujima and is serialized in Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shonen Champion, while Sakamoto Days is by Yuto Suzuki and has been serialized in Shonen Jump since 2020.

That's not all that's coming to Netflix this year, either – Castlevania Nocturne season 2, Devil May Cry, The Summer Hikaru Died, and more are all on the way.

Baban Baban Ban Vampire and Sakamoto Days both arrive on Netflix on January 11. For more, check out our guides to the other best new anime still to come in 2025 and the best shows on Netflix to add to your watchlist.