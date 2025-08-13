HBO Max is getting some anime classics that will break your heart, including one never-before-seen on streaming

A slew of classic anime movies are headed to HBO Max – and we're happy to have yet another streaming home for high-quality anime.

According to a rather exciting press release, starting September 1, a variety of titles, including the works of Makoto Shinkai, Masaaki Yuasa, Naoko Yamada, Akiyuki Shinbo, and more, will be available on HBO Max. Classic movies being added to the streamer on September 1 include Love & Pop, The Place Promised in Our Early Days. Classics coming to the streamer in late 2025 and early 2026 include Mind Game, The Girl Who Lept Through Time, Summer Wars, Millennium Princess, and arguably one of the greatest anime movies of all time, Perfect Blue (which has only ever been available on VOD until now).

This list also includes Mamoru Oshii's Angel's Egg, a dreamy post-apocalyptic sci-fi fantasy that has never before been on streaming. The film was released on DVD and VHS, but only in Japan, making this the first time the movie will be easily available to watch since its release.

Newer titles like Children Who Chase Lost Voices and Fireworks will also be available on September 1. Titles coming later in the year and next include Lu Over the Wall, Liz and the Blue Bird, and Your Name. This is also the North American streaming debut for Lonely Castle in the Mirror, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, The Colors Within, and Ghost Cat Anzu. Specific release dates will be announced at a later date.

"HBO Max’s continued partnership with GKIDS indicates our commitment to bringing world-class Japanese animation and original films to our audiences," Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement. We're so ready.

For more, check out our guide to the best anime to add to your streaming queue in 2025.