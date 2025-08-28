Delicious in Dungeon season 2 release date speculation, story, and everything else we know so far

Knives and forks at the ready: Delicious in Dungeon season 2 is in the works, which means we're busy getting ready for a feast of epic proportions with the likes of Laios, Marcille, and Senshi.

So, if you're waiting to chow down on the morsels of Delicious in Dungeon season 2 news so far, you're in the right place. Below, we've got the latest on release date speculation, which manga chapters could be adapted next, plus an appetizer in the shape of the very first trailer. Want more? We've also got the likely returning cast list, plus a look ahead to where the new anime could be streaming.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Delicious in Dungeon season 2 was officially announced in June 2024, immediately following the airing of its first season finale.

Since then, there's been precious little movement about a release date, though it appears that animation studio Trigger had plenty on its plate – pun not intended – with work on the New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt series continuing into the fall 2025 anime season.

With that in mind, Delicious in Dungeon season 2 should arrive in 2026 as it's currently in production – but watch this space for more concrete information in the near future, particularly at December's Jump Festa event.

Delicious in Dungeon season 2 story: which manga chapters could it adapt?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first 24 episodes of Delicious in Dungeon initially revolved around the hunt for Falin, the sister of adventurer Laois, who was eaten by a red dragon during a dungeon raid gone very, very wrong.

With a party in tow consisting of mage Marcille, elven warrior/cook Senshi, and pickpocket Chilchuck, Laois descends into the dungeon once more. There, he encounters several creepy, crawly beasties that, upon their defeat, are cooked into heartwarming meals and/or vomit-inducing dishes (depending on your perspective).

The latter half of the first season sees Falin rescued, but he is soon controlled by a sorcerer called Thistle in the search for the missing king Delgal. From thereon in, the party struggles to figure out a way to restore Falin to her human state after being amalgamated with the dragon – and is given the task to find a winged lion as they work their way through the dungeon and on a collision course with Thistle…

Given season 1's endpoint, Delicious in Dungeon season 2 should begin with adapting the Dwarf City Ruins arc (from chapter 56). Truth be told, we wouldn't be all that surprised if it ends up covering the rest of Ryoko Kui's source material given that the entire story lasts a relatively breezy 97 chapters – though that would all depend on whether the next season will consist of 24 episodes once more, or opt for a shorter season so as to stretch out the saga across multiple years to capitalize on its popularity.

Delicious in Dungeon season 2 trailer

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Delicious in Dungeon season 2 trailer was released back in 2024 and actually gives us a sneak peek of a future scene involving Thistle confronting the main party, as well as goading them by releasing his dragon army.

Since then, there has been nothing in the way of teasers, but this season 2 scene is enough to hint at a darker direction for the series – in stark contrast to the happy-go-lucky cooking vibes of the bulk of the first season.

Delicious in Dungeon season 2 cast: who could return?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The ever-popular English cast of Delicious in Dungeon season 2 should return alongside their Japanese counterparts, though there has been no confirmation just yet.

The main season 1 cast (including those who are likely still voicing the characters in season 2) is as follows:

Laios: (Kentarô Kumagai/Damien Haas)

Marcille: (Sayaka Senbongi /Emily Rudd)

Chilchuck: (Asuna Tomari/Casey Mongillo)

Senshi: (Hiroshi Naka/SungWon Cho)

Falin: (Saori Hayami /Lisa Reimold)

Izutsumi: (Mitsuho Kambe /Laura Stahl)

Thistle: (Yu Kobayashi /Rebeka Thomas)

Expect a greater prominence for the elven Canaries in season 2, also. Series director Yoshihiro Miyajima even confirmed to Anime News Network that, during the audition process, they used season 2 lines to help cast the group.

"There are still characters among the Canaries who have only spoken a word or two. We held a proper audition for each of them in which we had voice actors read lines from later scenes, so if there was no Season 2, then they probably would have been like, 'What was that all about?'" Miyajima recalled. "I'm really glad we got a second season."

Miyajima added, "When it was time for auditions, I wanted to preserve the atmosphere of the original manga and how I felt when I first read the manga with the casting."

Where can I watch Delicious in Dungeon season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix/Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon season 2, much like its first season, should be available to stream on Netflix.

The streamer currently holds exclusivity rights to the series, so don't expect it to pop up on Hulu/Disney Plus, Crunchyroll, or Prime Video anytime soon, if ever.

