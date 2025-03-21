A WWE champion has joined the roster of an under-the-radar Netflix wrestling anime

News
By published

Shinsuke Nakamura will appear in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc

Kinnikuman
(Image credit: Yudetamago/Shueisha, Kinnikuman Production Committee)

Under-the-radar Netflix wrestling anime Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc is adding to its roster with a decorated WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling champion.

As per Anime News Network, Shinsuke Nakamura (who has held several prestigious titles in his career) will play Kamandas, a 'colleague' of long-time series villain Warsman.

The second season of Kinnikuman's comeback anime is currently streaming on Netflix in most territories. It follows in a long line of series that adapt the Japanese animated wrestling icon's story from its manga. Western fans might know it best as the English-dubbed Ultimate Muscle.

Of course, this isn't the only time wrestlers have stepped out of the ring and into the world of movies and TV shows.

Most recently, multiple-time WWE Champion Seth Rollins had his role cut from Captain America: Brave New World. There, he would have played a member of the villainous Serpent Society, who went on to be led by Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder after a round of additional photography.

Elsewhere, Randy Orton opened up about his audition process to play Cable in Deadpool 2 – a role he ultimately lost out on to Josh Brolin.

Beyond that, there's been a rich history of wrestlers putting on their working boots in front of the cameras.

Hulk Hogan, famously, made his presence felt as Thunderlips in Rocky 3 before parlaying that into a middling movie career with features such as Mr. Nanny and Santa With Muscles. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has certainly been the biggest success in terms of box office and stature, though John Cena and Dave Bautista have proven to be big stars in their own right away from the squared circle.

Bizarrely, actors have even made the jump to wrestling – perhaps none more infamous than Scream's David Arquette, who had a brief stint as WCW Champion in 2000 before taking part in a brutal, bloody deathmatch decades later, a match that left him near death after being stabbed in the neck during one particularly risky spot involving light tubes.

For more, check out the new anime coming your way in 2025. Then get ready for one of the industry's biggest events with the AnimeJapan 2025 schedule. Plus, we have all the latest on One-Punch Man season 3 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

See more TV Shows News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Invincible season 3
Invincible finally lets its One-Punch Man parody mirror his anime counterpart during the season 3 premiere
Brennan Lee Mulligan of Dimension 20: Titan Takedown
Dimension 20: Titan Takedown will transport four well-loved WWE superstars to ancient Athens for a D&D wrestling bonanza
Kenny Omega
Final Fantasy legends Nobuo Uematsu and Masayoshi Soken reunite to turn one of the greatest wrestlers ever into the ultimate final boss
Sakamoto Days
Netflix unveils action-packed trailer for highly anticipated anime show about a retired hitman, adds Avatar: The Last Airbender and Cobra Kai stars to cast
Anthony Mackie as Captain America in Brave New World
Captain America: Brave New World director explains why "incredible" WWE Superstar's villain was cut from the Marvel film
Nagumo in Sakamoto Days
A fan-favorite character just joined hit Netflix anime show Sakamoto Days and fans couldn't be happier
Latest in Anime Shows
Kinnikuman
A WWE champion has joined the roster of an under-the-radar Netflix wrestling anime
Demon Slayer
AnimeJapan 2025: times, dates, panel schedule – and all the possible big announcements
Ahead of his new Gundam series, Evangelion's director reveals he's currently writing scripts for five more anime projects
The Legend of Korra
Netflix is removing fan-favorite show The Legend of Korra only weeks after a new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is announced
JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure
A year after fans were told "please wait for further news", JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is getting ready to announce its next anime series
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten
Latest in News
Sam Worthington in Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron's early cut of Avatar 3 is "absolutely breathtaking," according to Disney CEO Bob Iger
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
Split Fiction is already being turned into a movie as "top Hollywood studios" reportedly start a bidding war over the co-op sensation
Kinnikuman
A WWE champion has joined the roster of an under-the-radar Netflix wrestling anime
Severance season 2 finale
There's a perfect Game of Thrones parallel in the Severance season 2 finale
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Karlach
Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach actor says CEOs "just want to save money" with AI: "It'll destroy their reputation, their company, everything"
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
Kevin Feige was behind the decision to bring Robert Downey Jr. in as Doctor Doom, and the conversation was had "a while ago"
More about anime shows
Demon Slayer

AnimeJapan 2025: times, dates, panel schedule – and all the possible big announcements

Ahead of his new Gundam series, Evangelion's director reveals he's currently writing scripts for five more anime projects
Sam Worthington in Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron's early cut of Avatar 3 is "absolutely breathtaking," according to Disney CEO Bob Iger
See more latest
Most Popular
Sam Worthington in Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron's early cut of Avatar 3 is "absolutely breathtaking," according to Disney CEO Bob Iger
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
Split Fiction is already being turned into a movie as "top Hollywood studios" reportedly start a bidding war over the co-op sensation
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Karlach
Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach actor says CEOs "just want to save money" with AI: "It'll destroy their reputation, their company, everything"
Severance season 2 finale
There's a perfect Game of Thrones parallel in the Severance season 2 finale
A screenshot from MindsEye showing a character leaning out of a car, shooting another car with a gun.
Dystopian action thriller from GTA veteran has a "fake open world," and its devs want playing it to feel like "bingeing your favorite Netflix show"
Former Valve exec recounts the meeting where Half-Life's publisher almost killed the iconic FPS: "Half-Life would quietly die. I was stunned"
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
Kevin Feige was behind the decision to bring Robert Downey Jr. in as Doctor Doom, and the conversation was had "a while ago"
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds has given us the weirdest Marvel movie marathon ever to mark 10 years since the first Deadpool movie started filming
Dragon&#039;s Dogma 2 screenshot showing a young female Pawn with short brown hair holding her right hand up, a glow emanating from it
Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno says he's working on a new AAA action game that'll make you say "'I've never seen that in a game before'"
Astro Bot
Astro Bot director says precisely what the industry needs to hear: "It's OK to make a small game" because "players today have a backlog of games" they can't complete