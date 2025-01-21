A Pokemon fan has calculated the win-loss record of Ash's party across over 1,000 episodes of the Pokemon anime, and it might have just ruined my childhood

Ash Ketchum spent over 1,000 episodes of the Pokemon anime climbing the mountain to become a Pokemon Master. Along the way, he suffered some brutal losses – but we never realized just how many until a dedicated Pokemon fan crunched the numbers and revealed what we all feared: our GOAT is washed and our childhoods are ruined.

Thanks to the hard work of ReekMuse on Twitter, we now have the complete win-loss stats for all of Ash's Pokemon during the entire pre-Horizons series. That's from Kanto, Johto, and all the way up to the farewell of Pallet Town's favorite son in Ultimate Journeys.

I'm a MASSIVE Nerd and I'm bored so here's every Ash Ketchum pokemon and their total win rate(Not including draws), a thread pic.twitter.com/BaX3BE8T6TJanuary 17, 2025

You can see the full thread for yourself above, but let's pull out some juicy stats. First up, Pikachu: an electrifying record, all told, with 132 wins and 59 losses. That Kanto team also includes one of Ash's few underdefeated Pokemon pals, Mankey, who didn't take an L in any of his three battles.

From Hoenn onwards, though, things get ugly. Tortetta's stats amount to a 38.1% win rate, while Gliscor – one of the game's great meta picks – sinks to even further depths with a 25% win rate, which has led to calls for Ash to be imprisoned . Honestly? We're OK with that.

Things eventually pick up, with Galar's Lucario coming in clutch where it mattered (72% win rate) to make up for the rest of Ash's new party by that point hovering around the 50% mark. For shame.

Despite Ash taking a new path on his journey, the Pokemon story continues with fresh protagonist Liko in Pokemon: Horizons.

If you want to dig into the rest of Ash's biggest battles, you'll need our guide on how to watch Pokemon in order. Then dive into our rankings of the best Pokemon games of all time.