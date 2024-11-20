54 years after its release, one of the best anime shows is finally making its streaming debut

Good news anime fans, a decades-old classic sports anime series is coming to streaming for the first time ever.

Legendary shonen anime Ashita no Joe (Tomorrow's Joe) is finally making its streaming debut, 54 years after it was first released. The entire 126-episode-long boxing-themed series will soon be available to stream on Crunchyroll for the first time in US history.

The first season of Tomorrow's Joe, made up of 79 episodes, has already hit the streamer, while the second season with 47 episodes is set to show on Crunchyroll on December 3. Both seasons have subtitles available. But that's not all, as according to CBR , publisher Kodansha USA plans to give the manga its first official English edition in 2025, although an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

Based on Asao Takaamori and Tetsuya Chiba’s 1968 manga of the same name, the series follows a troubled youth named Joe Yabuki from the wrong side of town, whose only solution to his problems is to fight them. But his self-taught fighting skills come in handy when he trains under mentor Danpei Tange to become a professional boxer. The show explores the trials and tribulations of the boxing world and Yabuki’s own personal growth.

Tomorrow’s Joe, created by Osamu Dezaki, was first released on TV in 1970 and then came to an end in 1981. Tomorrow’s Joe has also spanned two movies, one animated flick in 1980, and one live-action movie by Fumihiko Sori in 2011. Since, the show, often considered one of the best anime series ever, hasn't been available internationally, until now.

Tomorrow’s Joe season 1 is available to stream on Crunchyroll right now. For more, keep up with new anime heading your way in 2024, or if you’re new to this genre, check out our guide to the best anime for beginners.