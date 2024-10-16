Two of Studio Ghibli's best movies are getting re-released on the big screen

Two of Studio Ghibli's best movies are returning to UK theaters: Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle are both being re-released over the next few months.

Spirited Away is returning to the big screen on December 26, with Howl's Moving Castle following in 2025 on April 11. There's no word on any international re-releases yet, but we'll be sure to update you if any further news drops.

Spirited Away was first released in 2001 and follows Chihiro, a young girl who accidentally enters the spirit world with her family on their way to their new home. After a witch turns her parents into pigs, Chihiro must do everything she can to save them and get them all home. The movie won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Howl's Moving Castle, meanwhile, came out in 2004 and is based on the book of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones. The film follows Sophie, a young woman who's cursed by a witch and turned into an old woman, as she joins forces with a wizard named Howl. The English dub voice cast includes Christian Bale and Billy Crystal.

The last Studio Ghibli movie to hit cinemas in the UK was My Neighbor Totoro, which got a re-release back in August. Prior to that, it was the studio's latest film, The Boy and the Heron, which was released in December 2023.

