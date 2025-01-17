The first ever Alice in Wonderland anime movie gets a spellbinding trailer

劇場アニメ『不思議の国でアリスと –Dive in Wonderland-』超特報｜8月29日（金）から全国公開 - YouTube Watch On

A trailer for the first ever Alice in Wonderland anime movie is here, and it's a spellbinding, dreamy trip through another world.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we're taken through an oversized keyhole to Wonderland, where we see all the familiar elements of the classic tale – like the 'eat me' label, a clock, red roses, the Cheshire Cat, and the Queen of Hearts playing card – but in a beautiful, paper art style.

The movie is titled 'Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to - Dive in Wonderland -' (Alice in Wonderland: Dive in Wonderland), and it follows Rise, a regular girl who enters Wonderland and meets Alice. Rise will be voiced by Nanoka Hara, while Alice is voiced by Mica Pyu. TBS Holdings and Shochiku are producing, with Black Butler's Toshiya Shinohara directing. Yuko Kakihara scripted the movie, and P.A. Works is animating.

While Alice in Wonderland has been adapted as an anime show, titled Fushigi no Kuni no Alice and released between 1983 and 1984, this is the first anime movie adaptation. It will be released in theaters in Japan this August 29.

P.A Works also has two shows releasing this year, Food for the Soul and Mikadono Sanshimai wa Angai, Choroi, while movie Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing has just been released.

While you wait for Alice in Wonderland: Dive in Wonderland, check out our guide to the best anime to watch right now, as well as all the upcoming anime to keep an eye on.