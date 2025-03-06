I beg of you, learn nothing more about the incredible new Gundam anime beyond the fact that you should learn nothing more about it

Opinion | Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is best experienced fresh

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still of protagonist Machu
(Image credit: Gkids/Sunrise)

Without spoiling anything at all, I strongly recommend that anyone with even a passing interest in the incredible new Gundam anime – Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (yes, really) – learn nothing more about it beyond the fact that they should learn nothing more about it. I'm not even really a stickler when it comes to spoilers overall, and I broadly don't mind getting spoiled myself as it comes with the territory of my job, but that's also why my advice should be taken seriously.

My general attitude is that if learning what happens in a movie or show truly ruins the experience for you, it's not a particularly good movie or show on its own merits. The plot is just one aspect of the whole, after all. Learning a single part of a movie or show only slightly impacts foreknowledge, in the same way that knowing Robert Pattinson is in Mickey 17 and does a little voice again doesn't tell the whole story about that movie. If anything, I'm maybe more excited to see Mickey 17 because I know Pattinson does a little voice in it.

So, sure, watch the trailer for theatrical compilation anime film Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- (again, yes, really) and peep the key art and synopsis. And maybe eyeball what some of your favorite critics are saying about it if you're willing to gamble. Or wait to watch the anime series proper when it starts actually airing in early April. But I beg of you: avoid learning anything else that you possibly can. Find out about the little voice, so to speak, but don't dig any deeper.

Newtype of spoiler alert

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX | Special Announcement Trailer - YouTube Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX | Special Announcement Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

It's not like GQuuuuuuX (once more, yes, really) will be actively worse for having been spoiled. The movie and series will remain just as valuable as works of art. But if you can manage to experience either or both with a fresh perspective, that's going to go a long way. I wish I'd been able to follow my own advice – don't get me wrong, I had a great time, but I suspect that my experience would have been all the more heightened the first time through if I didn't really know what I was getting myself into.

Making this kind of plea is inherently difficult, however. If I told you why I think folks should go in largely blind, well, that… wouldn't be going in largely blind, would it? But it makes the logical aspect here fairly feckless. Logically, there's no good way to convince you to not go check out all the trailers and hashtags to your heart's desire; I'm prohibited by the very nature of my argument from actually making it.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still of main character Nyaan

(Image credit: Gkids/Sunrise)

And so, pathos it is. You cannot replicate the experience of not knowing something. Experiencing anything at all for the first time is not a repeatable action, and when you know what Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (for one final time, yes, really) is all about, well, you know that for good. Unless you forget, of course. This whole point is moot for people with a bad or faulty memory, and for all the times you've lost your keys at least you folks also get to keep a sense of wonder about things.

But it's that same wonder here that I implore you to protect. In my own case, and again because of the hazards of my job, I learned just a smidge too much. I still had a great time with the compilation movie, but I do wish someone had taken me by the shoulders and told me not to wantonly Google the name of the film in my search for showtimes. So, consider this me digitally taking you by the virtual shoulders; you can thank me later.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- is currently airing in theaters. The full Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX series is set to begin airing in Japan on April 8, and looks to be heading to Amazon's Prime Video internationally. While we wait, you're welcome to check out the best anime you should be watching in 2025.

