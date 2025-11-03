From Spirited Away to Cowboy Bebop, the internet is sharing the anime everyone needs to watch at least once, even if you're not an anime fan

Anime fans are sharing their favorite gateway titles

Spirited Away
Anime fans are sharing the titles they think everyone should watch, whether they're into anime or not – and Studio Ghibli is proving a popular choice.

"Spirited Away, it's one of the best gateway anime movies," said one user on Reddit. "I'd then recommend them Princess Mononoke and Nauscaä of the Valley of the Wind as good movies before moving on to seasonal anime."

First released in 2001, Spirited Away was a huge commercial and critical success both in Japan and worldwide and was the first hand-drawn, non-English-language film to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It follows Sen, a girl who accidentally enters the spirit world and must find a way to free herself – and her parents, who have been turned into pigs by a witch. We think Princess Mononoke is one of the best anime movies of all time, too.

As for other TV shows, Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo were also popular suggestions. Cowboy Bebop only aired for 26 episodes during its run in the late '90s, but it had a massive impact and helped introduce Western audiences to anime in the early '00s. Samurai Champloo was helmed by the same director, Shinichirō Watanabe, six years later.

