All You Need is Kill anime adaptation starring Demon Slayer and Dan Da Dan voice actor gets a trippy new trailer

劇場アニメ『ALL YOU NEED IS KILL』 本予告 ｜2026年1月9日（金）公開 ｜ALL YOU NEED IS KILL New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

All You Need is Kill, the new anime adaptation of Hiroshi Sakurazaka's hit sci-fi series, has unveiled another trailer – and it promises an action-packed, otherworldly delight.

Illustrated by Yoshitoshi Abe, the source material was first published in Japan in December 2004. It centers on a soldier named Keiji Kiriya, who discovers he's stuck in a time loop while battling a vicious alien race. Resetting every time he dies, Keiji slowly learns more and more ways to best his enemies – and on his 158th go-around, he gets contacted by a mysterious ally, a renowned warrior dubbed the Full Metal Bitch (AKA Rita). Could she be the key to defeating the extraterrestrials for good?

Interestingly, though, the teaser makes it clear that Rita, voiced by Ai Mikami, is actually the central character in the upcoming film, offering fans of Sakurazaka's work an alternate look at the existing story. Studio4°C (Princess Arete, Thundercats) was responsible for the animation, while Kenichiro Akimoto was in the director's chair. Keiji has been brought to life by Natsuki Hanae, best known for bringing Tanjiro Kamedo to life in Demon Slayer and Okarun in Dan Da Dan. Watch the promo above.

All You Need Is Kill, the novel, was translated into English by Viz Media in July 2009. In 2014, it was adapted into a manga series by Moriarty the Patriot's Ryosuke Takeuchi and Death Note's Takeshi Obata – and in that same year, a live-action Hollywood movie was released. Starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film version was directed by Doug Liman. It grossed $370 million at the worldwide box office and currently holds an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

All You Need is Kill will hit Japanese theaters on January 9, 2026. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm when the movie will make its way West, though it did premiere at New York Comic-Con in October , so perhaps its release date is sooner than we think? We'll be sure to keep you posted.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting new anime heading our way, or our picks of the best anime movies of all time.