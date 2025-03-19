A new anime movie is "the world’s first fully interactive theatrical film" with 48 different versions – and requires you to use your phone to choose its ending

An innovative new anime movie that encourages moviegoers to use their phones in theaters (yes, you read that right) is taking Japan by storm, with many viewers returning to experience the film again and again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the musical anime movie Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle has earned more than $5 million at Japan's box office so far. Created by Japanese production company King Records, the film is currently playing in 85 cinemas across Japan and is said to be the world’s first fully interactive theatrical film.

The anime follows six battle rap teams competing for musical glory. The story is set around a string of rap battles featuring songs from Japan’s leading hip-hop groups. The whole film comes under two hours but there are actually over five hours of footage to be seen, totaling 48 different outcomes based on which route audiences decide to take.

So, how does it work? Viewers must first download the Hypnosis Mic app onto their phone and then once at the cinema, moviegoers will be able to scan a QR code that links the app with the screen in front of them. Then, at numerous points throughout the film, viewers are able to vote on their desired outcome.

Of course, interactive film isn't unheard of as Netflix has tried its hand with it in the past with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch for example, but to have this experience in the cinema is certainly new. The most impressive part is that over 30 percent of the film’s viewers have returned to see it more than once. This is because repeat viewing allows moviegoers to pick different outcomes until their ideal route is chosen via the group voting system.

Due to its success in Japan, King Records, who supply the technology for interactive screenings, is looking to expand international markets. The device needed is about the size of two PlayStations that runs on high-speed internet and a connection to a projector, meaning, it can be used at virtually any theater.

Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle is now out in Japanese theaters. For more, check out our list of the best anime, or keep up with new anime heading your way this year.