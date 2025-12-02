2025's most underappreciated anime movie is coming to Netflix this month

You'll soon be able to catch the most underappreciated anime movie of 2025 on streaming – 100 Meters is landing on Netflix at the end of this month.

The film, adapted from the manga of the same name, is hitting the streamer on December 31 after releasing in North American theaters on October 10 (and Japanese theaters on September 19).

100 Meters follows runner Togashi and new student Komiya, who, after first meeting at school, face each other on the racetrack as adults. Check out a trailer below.

100 METERS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The film currently has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, with an impressive audience score of 92%. If you didn't catch this one in the theater, it's well worth checking out on Netflix, then.

2025 has been a huge year for anime movies, with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle breaking box office records left and right, and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc hitting the top spot at the US box office.

There's plenty more where that came from, too, with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 on the way, though without a release date just yet. "Without spoiling anything, I will say there are some really exciting things coming up," Demon Slayer's Tanjiro English dub actor Zach Aguilar recently told GamesRadar+ about whether future sequels could equal the intensity of Tanjiro and Giyu's showdown. It's gonna blow some minds, for sure. You gotta go watch every movie, because, trust me, they're all gonna have moments like that."

100 Meters is available on Netflix from December 31. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best anime on Netflix, or keep an eye on all the most exciting upcoming anime with our guide.