The Simpsons predicted it (again): Bart's movie sequel chalkboard gag comes true thanks to a 2027 release date

The Simpsons has a long, long history of outlandish predictions that end up coming true. Everything from Super Bowl winners to Donald Trump's presidency and even Cypress Hill performing with the London Symphony Orchestra have all been part of Springfield's lore long before they happened in real life.

Now, though, The Simpsons has cheekily made one of its own predictions come true – but only by a few days. Nostradamus, eat your heart out.

In the season 19 premiere 'He Loves to Fly and He D'ohs', the typical Bart chalkboard gag sees the 10-year-old hellraiser writing, 'I will not wait 20 years to make another movie.'

While Milhouse-style eyebrows would have been raised at The Simpsons waiting two decades to make another movie after the 2007 original, the announcement of The Simpsons Movie sequel in 2027 means the chalkboard joke is cutting it very fine.

The Simpsons Movie sequel will release on July 23, 2027, four days shy of a full 20 years since the release of The Simpsons movie. It's even closer if you take the UK release into account – just two days.

I guess it feels very Simpsons for this joke to still be accurate by a 4 day margin https://t.co/Z7d0HLhw1U pic.twitter.com/FlbHGriq7OSeptember 29, 2025

Despite the movie sequel, The Simpsons isn't slowing down on television anytime soon. The Simpsons season 37 (!) is currently airing, with a recent order taking the long-running animation series up to its 40th season and beyond its 800th episode. Who knows what they'll predict next?

