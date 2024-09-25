Pixar’s Inside Out spin-off show gets its first trailer and it looks just as fun as the movies

Pixar has unveiled a brand new teaser for its upcoming Inside Out spin-off series Dream Productions, and its landing on Disney Plus later this year.

The studio shared the footage on Twitter and confirmed its release date, writing, "From the world of Inside Out comes Dream Productions available December 11." In the clip, we see some familiar faces Joy and Anger as we get a sneak peek at the place where dreams are made. "Welcome to headquarters," Joy says as she explains how the emotions make Riley’s dreams, which looks a lot like how a studio would make a movie. Watch the full clip below.

From the world of Inside Out comes #DreamProductions 🎥 available December 11 and in 2025 comes #WinOrLose 🥎 available February 19, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mmqgnBDBylSeptember 24, 2024

According to the official synopsis from Disney Plus, Dream Productions follows "Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions" as they send Riley's memories to Dream Productions. But elsewhere, "Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni, a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams."

Following on from the major success of Inside Out 2, the series consists of four episodes which will all drop onto Disney Plus at the same time this December, despite the show originally being slated for 2025. Dream Productions welcomes back Inside Out stars Amy Poehler, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith, and adds newcomers The IT Crowd’s Richard Ayoade and Wine Country's Paula Pell.

Pixar also gave fans a closer look at its other upcoming animated series Win or Lose which will hit Disney Plus on February 19, 2025. In the clip, we see a failing softball team preparing for their next match as their coach tells them, "I see a whole lot of people that underestimate us... Tonight is our moment for redemption!"

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Win or Lose, which just so happens to be Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original series, follows "the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game," reads the official synopsis from Disney Plus. "The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire." The show is directed, written, and executive-produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally.

Dream Productions premieres on December 11, 2024, and Win Or Lose drops on February 19, 2025, both on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus, and the best Pixar movies ever.