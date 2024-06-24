Inside Out 2 surpasses Dune 2 as biggest movie of the year

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 is now the highest-grossing movie of 2024, surpassing Denis Villeneuve's Dune 2.

The sequel to the immensely popular animated film Inside Out has grossed $724 million at the global box office against a budget of $200 million, beating out Dune 2 which grossed $711 million globally against a budget of $190 million. Variety predicts that Inside Out 2 will become the first movie of 2024 to earn $1 billion worldwide.

The pic takes us back inside Riley's mind, who has now entered her teenage years. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) have it all under control, until Anxiety (Maya Hawke) crashes the party and makes everything confusing. The cast includes Ayo Edebri as Envy, June Squibb as Nostalgia, Kyle MacLachlan as Riley's father, and Diane Lane as Riley's mother. Kelsey Mann directs from a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein.

The first movie, directed by Pete Docter, hit theaters in 2015 after spending over five years in development, grossed $858 million against a $175 million budget and won Best Animated Feature at the 88th Academy Awards. Docter concocted the idea for the film back in 2009 after watching his daughter Ellie hit preteen age and wondering what she must be going through internally.

Inside Out 2 is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.