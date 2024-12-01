Arcane writer points to something that the show could do that The Witcher or The Last of Us couldn't

More video game stories are getting adapted for film and TV than ever before, and Arcane writer Amanda Overton thinks it can do what The Last of Us and The Witcher just can't.

When a show is based on a single-player game, there's only so much wiggle room available to it. The characters have their set arcs and there isn't anything new to draw on unless a sequel comes out. But Arcane is based on League of Legends, an ever-changing live-service title.

"It's just really rare - not a lot of games are as mobile, and moving, and changeable, as League of Legends is," Overton tells us. "It's updating all the time, it changes, it's a very nimble, changing game. And so there isn't a lot of opportunity to have an adaptation of a game to then also be able to change the game or adapt the game. The Last of Us can't do that, The Witcher can't do that. Any game adaptation that we've seen recently doesn't have that relationship with League that Arcane does."

One benefit is that Arcane is able to skirt around the lore of League of Legends, picking and choosing what it wants. Sometimes things are a bit inconsistent for League fans , but all the changes serve the show well.

Riot also supported Arcane killing off whoever it wanted , meaning we could really feel the stakes and emotions at play when someone was in danger or died during the show.

If you want to read our thoughts on the show, read our complete Arcane season 2 review . Now that it's all over we've really dug into it.